Man convicted of St. Paul murder to be sentenced Thursday

A man convicted of a fatal St. Paul shooting earlier this year is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Mark Antonio Bell Jr., 36, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder but will now be sentenced for only one of those counts after pleading guilty to the charge in September.

Bell was charged in the death of his long-time girlfriend, Latifa Brown, in January.

As previously reported, the shooting happened on Lyton Place West and Sylvan Street.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Check back for updates.