Man convicted of federal charge stemming from shootout at St. Paul bar

A federal jury has convicted a man of a charge stemming from a 2021 shootout at a St. Paul bar.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says jurors found 41-year-old Anthony Charles Deberry guilty of possessing a gun as a felon.

Prosecutors say Deberry got into an argument with a man at Born’s Bar on Sept. 18, 2021, and was kicked out. However, he remained outside near the bar and continued to antagonize the man.

Later that night, the attorney’s office says Deberry came back up to the bar behind a group of men, pulled out a 9 mm handgun with an activated laser site and gunfire then broke out.

Deberry fired one shot and was hit multiple times, according to the attorney’s office. He was later taken to a hospital, but before that, video footage showed him hiding his gun under a parked car. That gun was later found by officers.

Prosecutors say Deberry has prior felony convictions that bar him from legally having a gun.

His sentencing date hasn’t yet been scheduled.