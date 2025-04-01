Man cited for allegedly vandalizing religious display at State Capitol

A man in his 30s was cited after allegedly vandalizing a cross and Ten Commandments display at the Minnesota State Capitol on Monday.

A spokesperson for the State Patrol said a 36-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was given a citation on suspicion of criminal damage to property on Monday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the capitol around 3:15 p.m. on a report of damage to property, according to a spokesperson for State Patrol.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.