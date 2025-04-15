Man charged with murder in South St. Paul shooting says the 72-year-old victim was his roommate

A Wisconsin man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his apparent roommate in South St. Paul on Friday.

On Monday, 36-year-old Jacob John Audie, from Hudson, Wisconsin, was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

As previously reported, South St. Paul police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of 12th Avenue North around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, where they found a man, identified as 72-year-old Michael Maurice Schille, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the person who called in the shooting was Audie, who claimed he shot his roommate and the person was dead, the complaint states.

When police arrived, they found Audie in the parking lot, where he was taken into custody without issue.

The document says that officers then went into the apartment, where they found an AR-style rifle in the living room and Schille on the couch in the back bedroom with a gunshot wound to the left side of his face. Medics pronounced him dead.

Audie told police that he had lived with Schille at the South St. Paul apartment for the last one to two years while helping care for him and clean the home.

He also told police he shot Schille once using Schille’s AR15 rifle in the left cheek area while he was in the bedroom and then called 911, the charging document states.

Audie did not say why he allegedly shot Schille in the information provided in the complaint.

On Monday, Audie made his first court appearance, where his bail was set at $750,000 with conditions or $1 million without conditions.

He is next due in court on April 21.