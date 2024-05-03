Man charged with killing mother’s boyfriend in Coon Rapids

A Coon Rapids man is now charged with murder for a fatal stabbing earlier this week that resulted in the death of his mother’s boyfriend.

Prosecutors formally charged 25-year-old Romelle Flowers on Friday with second-degree murder.

RELATED: Man dies after ‘domestic incident’ in Coon Rapids

Charging documents state that Flowers’ mother called 911 just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday and reported that her son had cut her boyfriend. When authorities arrived at the home along Jay Street Northwest, the victim was unconscious, covered in blood and suffering from several apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The caller told officers that her boyfriend and Flowers had been arguing all day and turned physical at one point, with the two swinging at each other and the boyfriend punching Flowers in the face. However, they were separated and the woman said she and her boyfriend went to bed at around 2:30 a.m.

Then, about an hour later, she woke up to the two fighting again and saw her boyfriend bleeding profusely, court documents state. Flowers ran off but was later found a short distance away and arrested.

Flowers told investigators he believed the victim was mad at him for throwing a lighter away too hard, making a loud noise, but said the victim had attacked him twice earlier in the day and he fought back.

Flowers faces up to 40 years in prison and made his first court appearance on Friday.