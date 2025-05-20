Man charged with bashing 12-year-old brother’s head with hammer

A Brooklyn Park man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly bludgeoned his younger brother with a hammer last week, court records show.

Faysal Omar Hersi, 21, faces one count of first-degree assault in connection with the attack that severely injured his 12-year-old brother.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim’s sister reported that she had come home after going out to pick up food and found her brother in his room “bleeding profusely from a head injury.” She told police she asked if his brother, Hersi, had hit him, and he said, “Yes.”

The sister said only the three of them were at home when she left, and when she returned about 30 minutes later, all the doors were locked and Hersi was no longer there. She also told police that Hersi had “issues” with the victim that had led to flare-ups in the past, the complaint states.

Police searched the home and found a bloody hammer in a recycling bin. They also noted blood spatter on the victim’s bedroom walls.

Officers tried to find Hersi, who had been in contact with family members but wouldn’t say where he was. Hersi eventually turned himself in to Brooklyn Park police.

The victim was still unconscious and intubated in the hospital as of Monday. The doctors treating him believe brain damage is likely, charging documents state.

Hersi remains in custody on $500,000 bail. His first court appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon.