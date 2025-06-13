Man charged with attempted murder in connection to May shooting in St. Paul

Anwar Abdikadir Abdulahi, 21, is facing numerous charges for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, on the afternoon of May 15, St. Paul police officers were called to the area of University Avenue and Arundel Street for a reported shooting at 4:45 p.m.

Police later learned that a victim of the shooting had driven himself to the hospital, where he underwent surgery in critical condition. According to police, the man had received seven gunshot wounds.

Court records state two witnesses had been in the car at the time of the shooting.

One witness had been sitting in the passenger seat of the victim’s car when gunfire erupted, hitting the victim and shattering the driver’s side window of the vehicle. The witness told police they didn’t see the shooter and had ducked down to avoid being shot.

The other witness, who had been in the backseat of the car, said the victim was outside the vehicle talking with multiple people when they heard gunfire.

When they looked up, they saw the man injured on the ground. The witness was able to get the man back into the driver’s seat, and the injured man then drove himself and the two witnesses to the hospital.

The victim himself said he remembered seeing a black tinted-out Honda drive by the area before the shooting. He then told officers that a Somali male approached him and asked to speak with him, and that as the two began to walk together, the man shot him.

As the shooter left the area, the victim recalled that he got into the same Honda he had seen earlier.

The Honda was traced back to Abdulahi. Cellphone data from Abduahi’s phone also showed that he had been in the area of the shooting on May 15 around 3:45 p.m., an hour before the shooting. His cell phone was then shut off between 4:05 p.m. and 7:36 p.m.

A warrant was issued on June 10, and Abdulahi was taken into custody; his first court date was scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Abdulahi is facing three counts of attempted second-degree murder without intent and a dangerous weapons charge for allegedly using a vehicle to commit a shooting.

He faces up to 70 years in prison for the charges.