Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting man in the face in May

Twenty-year-old Ibrahim Ali Mohamed, of Minneapolis, has been charged in Dakota County with attempted murder and assault in connection with a shooting in an Apple Valley park in May.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. on May 10 at Kelley Park. Law enforcement responded to the park after getting numerous calls. An 18-year-old was seriously injured after being shot in the face.

The criminal complaint says that Mohamed was at the park looking for his sister with two friends when he got into an argument with others at the park, pulled out a gun from his hoodie and started to hit people with it and pointed it at one person.

The shooting victim arrived after getting a call from someone saying, “If you don’t come back, I’m going to kill your friend,” the court document says.

Someone at the park tried to warn the victim, saying to get out of the car, “they’re going to shoot.”

A woman also yelled, “he’s going to shoot you,” right as the victim was allegedly shot by Mohamed about 100 feet away in the face.

The victim required emergency surgery for numerous life-threatening injuries, including trauma to the face and neck.

When officers talked to Mohamed, he admitted to going to the park to find his sister and said that he began shooting at a car that went speeding into the park, but said that he didn’t know who was in the car and that they were shooting back at him, the complaint states. Law enforcement said they found no evidence of shots being fired from inside the victim’s car.

Mohamed was arrested on Monday and made his first court appearance on Tuesday, where the judge set his bail at $400,000 without conditions or $150,000 with conditions.

His next court appearance is July 23 at 1:30 p.m.