Man charged with attempted murder after shooting brother during argument

A man has been charged after reportedly shooting his brother during an argument in Anoka County on Saturday.

David Douglas Dady, 57, was charged on Tuesday with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault.

According to court documents, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Dakota Street Northwest in Oak Grove at around 4:53 p.m. for a shooting.

It was determined that Dady and his brother were arguing when Dady shot him in the stomach. Court records state that Dady was intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

After being arrested, Dady made comments suggesting that his brother was having an affair with his wife and that he shot him because he pushed him and got in his face.

The gun, along with a shell casing and bullet, was recovered from the home. Witnesses on the scene heard the two arguing and the gunshot but did not see the shooting.

In a later statement, Dady said that his brother had been living with him for about two years and added that he had “ongoing resentment and issues” with him.

He stated that he was arguing with his brother when he came “running up on him” and got in his face.

Dady said he was afraid his brother might hit him and felt like his grandchild’s safety was in jeopardy. He said he then went downstairs and grabbed his Ruger .357 handgun.

Court records note that Dady said he intended to scare his brother and claims he stepped back and accidentally pulled the trigger.

He says he then went outside, unloaded the gun, placed it on his truck and waited for law enforcement to show up.

Dady’s brother was brought to the hospital for surgery and is in stable condition, according to court documents.

Dady remains in custody as the investigation is ongoing.