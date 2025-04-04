Man charged with 3rd-degree murder in connection to 18-year-old’s fatal overdose

A man accused of selling fentanyl to an 18-year-old who died of an overdose now faces criminal charges.

Jaheim Jermaine Kelly, 23, has been charged with third-degree murder for allegedly selling fentanyl to an 18-year-old man on March 2.

According to court documents, on March 3, authorities were called to a Stearns County house where an 18-year-old was reportedly overdosing.

While life-saving measures were attempted, the man was declared dead at the scene.

An autopsy later found that the man had died from the toxic effects of fentanyl and parafuorofentanyl. No other anatomic cause of death was found, according to court documents.

Kelly, who used the moniker “JDub,” was determined to be the one who sold the drugs to the 18-year-old, according to text messages on the victim’s phone, witnesses’ testimony and camera footage capturing the two together on March 2.

Kelly remains in custody as of Friday afternoon.