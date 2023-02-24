Man charged in Minneapolis crash that killed pedestrian

A man has now been charged in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian in Minneapolis back in December.

Court records show that 63-year-old David Choe Johnson of Minneapolis is charged with criminal vehicular homicide, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

According to a criminal complaint, Minneapolis police were called to a report of a pedestrian-involved crash near 34th Street East and First Avenue South shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 8. There, officers saw a Ram 1500 pickup truck in the middle of the intersection and fire department personnel attending to a man lying on the ground.

Fire personnel told officers the victim had a cut on the back of his head, a broken arm and was in and out of consciousness. When officers asked who hit the victim, Johnson said it was him, the complaint states.

As officers questioned Johnson, court documents state that he admitted to having several beers earlier in the night but said that was four to five hours ago. However, officers still smelled alcohol and Johnson failed field sobriety tests.

Johnson was arrested, and a blood draw later showed his blood alcohol content was 0.11 more than an hour after the crash.

The victim died from his injuries on Dec. 26. He hasn’t yet been publicly identified.

The complaint notes that Johnson has a prior intoxicated driving conviction from 2016.

He’s charged via summons and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on March 14.