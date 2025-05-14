Man charged in domestic dispute that led to officer-involved shooting in St. Cloud

The man involved in a domestic dispute that led to an officer-involved shooting in St. Cloud has been officially charged.

Kyeon Royale Hill, 46, was charged on Tuesday with one count of first-degree assault against a peace officer and one count of domestic assault.

Court records note that on Friday, St. Cloud police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Eighth Avenue North on report of a dispute.

Officers met with a woman who said she told Hill to pick up his property from her home. She said Hill was “agitated” and acted as though he was going to punch her, which caused her to call police.

On scene, officers told Hill, who was sitting in his vehicle, that he was under arrest, the criminal complaint states. Hill, who was in possession of a knife, told officers that he was not going to let them arrest him.

Two of the officers on scene were identified as Officer Virgilia Schreiner and Officer Cade Gauerke by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Court documents say that Hill ultimately left the vehicle, swung the knife and lunged at the officers. Hill stabbed Schreiner in the arm, and she drew her pistol and fired one round toward Hill, hitting him in the shoulder, the BCA said.

Hill then ran away from officers, and Officer Gauerke used his Taser, which allowed them to take Hill into custody. The BCA says that Hill was brought to the St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries and booked into the Stearns County Jail.

Hill’s initial court appearance is scheduled for May 19.