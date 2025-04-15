Man charged in deadly Moorhead shooting

A Moorhead man is facing charges in connection with a homicide on Sunday.

Jerome Anthony Thomas III, 35, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

The charges stem from a fatal shooting that occured on the 2700 block of 14th Street South in Moorhead. Law enforcement was called to the area around 9:30 a.m. on a report of a man lying in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to a criminal complaint.

RELATED: Moorhead police investigating Sunday morning homicide

The man was declared dead at the scene, the complaint states.

Surveillance footage from the area showed the victim standing with another man, a juvenile, when a green Chevrolet Trax drove by and fired multiple shots.

The juvenile told law enforcement he recognized the driver as Thomas, according to the complaint.

Another victim, a woman, told police she was sitting in a parked car down the street from the initial shooting when Thomas drove up to her car, hit the driver’s side window with his fist and fired a shot at her before leaving.

Thomas was charged via warrant and has not been taken into custody, according to court records. Moorhead police say that Thomas is considered armed and dangerous and that people should not approach him.

The man who died has not yet been identified.