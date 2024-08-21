Man charged in connection with January shooting killed in separate shooting

A man who was charged in connection with a shooting in Minneapolis in January has died, leading to prosecutors dismissing the criminal case against him, according to court documents.

Omari Thomas, 45, had been charged with second-degree assault and illegal firearm possession.

He was killed in a shooting in Minneapolis on July 28.

Thomas was not listed as the suspected shooter in the case filed against him, despite being charged with assault.

Court documents state Thomas handed a loaded gun to the suspect before the shooting. He and the suspect reportedly pointed firearms at the victim, with the suspect shooting him in the stomach.

The shooter was not identified in the criminal complaint.