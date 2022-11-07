Man charged in Brooklyn Park Salvation Army church arson

A Champlin man will make his first court appearance Tuesday in connection to the arson of the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army church last week.

Jack Heinrich was charged with arson, burglary, and damage to property.

RELATED: Man arrested after Brooklyn Park Salvation Army service center vandalized, chapel set on fire

According to court documents, Brooklyn Park police responded to a call for a burglary at the Salvation Army church at 10:42 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Officers found Heinrich nearby when they arrived, saying he matched the description of the suspect who was damaging the church.

Police found broken windows at the church and smoke billowing from the building, the charging document says.

Surveillance video from the church showed Heinrich throwing a flowerpot to break a window and get inside the building then start a fire, the document says.

Police had multiple run-ins with Heinrich in recent days before the arson, the charges say. Heinrich also had outstanding felony warrants for drugs and assault on a peace officer.

The charges say that the fire and property damage is estimated to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.