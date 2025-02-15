Man charged after stabbing woman, injuring another in Aitkin

An Aitkin man has been charged after stabbing one woman and injuring another during an altercation on Wednesday morning.

Matthew Dean Liimatainen, 33, was charged on Friday with first-degree assault, first-degree carjacking – armed with a dangerous weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, domestic assault, fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and interfering with a 911 call.

Court records show that on Wednesday morning, law enforcement responded to a home on First Street Northwest in Aitkin for a woman who was stabbed. Police arrived and found the woman sitting in the living room of the home with an open wound on her cheek and multiple wounds on her right arm.

Officers were told that she was stabbed by Liimatainen

According to court documents, a second woman who was present during the altercation told police that she tried to stop Liimatainen and sustained minor injuries to her face and ribs. She added that Liimatainen left the home after she intervened.

The second woman then said she went outside the home to call 911 when Liimatainen grabbed her phone and put it in his pocket. She also stated that Liimatainen ripped her purse off her shoulder.

She told officials that Liimatainen then got into her Ford F-150 and tried to drive away when she jumped on the running board and tried to shut off the truck. Liimatainen reportedly pushed her out of the vehicle, causing her to fall and hit her face.

Court records state that Liimatainen left in the truck and the second woman ran to a neighbor’s home to have them call 911.

Aitkin police say that the 41-year-old woman who was stabbed was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center due to the seriousness of her injuries. The second victim, a 60-year-old woman from Esko, sustained minor injuries and was brought to the hospital and released shortly after.

Law enforcement in Aitkin adds that the victims are both known to Liimatainen.

At about 3:27 p.m., the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and the White Bear Lake Police Department took Liimatainen into custody after seeing the vehicle in White Bear Township. He was then brought back to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents.

Liimatainen told authorities during questioning that he used methamphetamine and ecstasy “four or five hours ago.”

Ramsey County District Court records show that Liimatainen was convicted of violating an order for protection in 2020.

The investigation is being conducted by the Aitkin Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Liimatainen’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 18.