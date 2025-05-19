Man charged after leading police on chase that included detour through Woodbury soccer field

A man who led police on a chaotic chase and drove through a soccer field in Woodbury on Saturday is now criminally charged, court records show.

Woodbury police first attempted to stop the alleged driver, 45-year-old Michael Duane McKenzie, when his vehicle was spotted in a Cub Foods parking lot around 1:30 p.m. McKenzie, the car’s registered owner, had an active warrant for fourth-degree assault, court records show.

According to a criminal complaint, the driver accelerated and blew through a stop sign and a red light after the officer activated their lights and sirens. The suspect continued south down Radio Drive, swerving between lanes and onto the shoulder, narrowly missing other cars. Police say they initiated a PIT maneuver but held off due to public safety concerns.

As the suspect approached Bailey Road, he drove off the right side of Radio Drive to get around vehicles blocking the road.

A video submitted to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS shows a red SUV driving through a soccer field at the M Health Fairview Sports Center at the intersection of Radio Drive and Bailey Road. Woodbury police confirm the incident was connected to this chase.

The suspect eventually got onto northbound Interstate 494 and then exited onto westbound Interstate 94 toward St. Paul, sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road. Law enforcement placed McKenzie under arrest when he crashed on I-94 near the Cretin Avenue exit.

McKenzie is charged with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He is being held at the Washington County Jail and is due to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.