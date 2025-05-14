Man charged, accused of sexually assaulting female runner at park in Maple Grove in January

A Maple Grove man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Maple Grove Park in January.

Thirty-one-year-old Jordan Leipekaki Janusz is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree assault and threats of violence.

As previously reported, police had asked the public for help finding a suspect in the case.

According to the criminal complaint, Three Rivers District officers responded to the Maple Grove hospital on Jan. 30 for a sexual assault that happened at the Medicine Lake Regional Trail.

Officers talked to the victim, an adult woman, who had some visible injuries, including dried blood on her nose and mouth and a bad bruise on her forehead.

She told officers that while she was running on the trail near I-94, she turned around when she heard footsteps behind her and saw a man sprinting towards her, tackling her to the ground.

She said that she fell on her stomach and the man fell on top of her, and she started to scream “help” and wrestled with the man, but he threatened her, saying, “Don’t say anything. I will kill you,” according to the court document.

She asked the man what he wanted, and he said something sexually vulgar to her. He threatened her again, and after she thought she was going to vomit, he told her it was her “lucky day” and got up and ran off.

She described the man, including saying he was wearing a color-blocked jacket that was black and light gray on the torso.

The complaint says that officers remembered that Janusz was involved in a “nearly identical incident” on the same trail in 2024, where he assaulted a female runner.

When asked by officers, Janusz said he wasn’t on the trail on Jan. 30, saying he walked to the Speedway near I-94, and claiming he couldn’t run due to a recent accident where he hurt his knee.

However, the charges say that officers talked to one of Janusz’s coworkers, who said that he had been bragging about lying to the police, and showed police a photo of him wearing a jacket that matched the description from the victim.

The victim was swabbed at the hospital, and DNA testing showed a match for Janusz.

Janusz was booked at the Hennepin County Jail Tuesday evening and is being held on a $250,000 bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.