Man avoids prison time for role in Minneapolis shooting

On Thursday, a judge sentenced 19-year-old Duprece Lashae Sahlia Slaughter Jr. to three years in prison, which he will not have to serve so long as he completes three years of supervised probation without any violations.

Slaughter Jr. was convicted on a second-degree aiding and abetting with a dangerous weapon charge. A second-degree attempted murder charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Slaughter Jr. is one of three people who were charged in a September 2024 shooting in Minneapolis that injured two people.

The trio is accused of shooting at another person on Sept. 13 at an Arco Gas Station at 640 Lake Street in East Minneapolis.

Charging documents state the three were part of a group of six people, five men and one woman, who followed a man into the gas station store and approached him.

The group got “very close” to the man, with one of the group members seen taking out a gun close to the man’s face.

The man left the store and began heading towards his vehicle when one of the group members took out a gun and began firing toward him. Two other group members, according to charging documents, took out a gun as well and also began to fire at the man.

An estimated 23-25 shots were heard on surveillance video.

After the three stopped firing, all six group members left the gas station in two vehicles.

Thirty-six-year-old Deshawn Marvelle Leondra Slaughter and 36-year-old Corey Davis Jr. were both sentenced in June.

Slaughter was convicted and sentenced to 69 months in prison on two charges: one count of threats and violence and one count of machine gun possession. A second-degree attempted murder charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Davis Jr. was convicted and sentenced to 80 months in prison on one count of possessing ammunition/firearm. Like the other two, his second-degree attempted murder charge was also dismissed as part of a plea agreement.