Man arrested, woman injured after house fire and shooting in Minneapolis

Authorities are investigating a fire and shooting in Minneapolis that resulted in a woman being injured and a man being taken into custody.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said they responded to a fire coming from a two-story side-by-side home on the 1000 block of Irving Avenue North at about 2:30 p.m.

Crews found fire and smoke coming from the basement of the home and laid lines to extinguish the blaze.

Seven people — one woman, one man and five children — were evacuated from the home by fire officials.

Medical personnel determined that the woman had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and the Minneapolis Police Department responded to investigate the incident.

The woman was brought to the hospital for her injury, and the man was arrested, according to police. Authorities say that nobody else was injured.

Minneapolis police said the incident began as a domestic argument that escalated into violence.

The fire department added that the home was boarded up, and family was contacted to help with the five children.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and house fire.