Man arrested for threatening to carry out shooting at Columbia Heights High School

A 20-year-old man is in custody after threatening to commit a shooting at Columbia Heights High School on Thursday.

The man later admitted to making up the threat because he wanted to “prank” a student he knew at the school, according to Columbia Heights police.

Law enforcement says around 12:17 p.m., they received a call “indicating there was going to be a shooting” at the high school. Officers responded to the school and secured the area.

The man was placed under arrest for threats of violence and is being held at Anoka County Jail.

There is no ongoing threat to the school, law enforcement said.