Man arrested for shooting at a family gathering

A 57-year-old has been arrested by Minneapolis Police, accused of shooting a person during a gathering of family and friends.

Police said the shooting occurred at a residence on the 3200 block of Blaisdell Avenue on Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the residence around 5:40 p.m., where they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Almost two hours later, around 7:30 p.m., a suspect, a 57-year-old man, was found and arrested at 2413 10th Avenue South.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a verbal argument that escalated to gunfire.

“This is just another frustrating example of people settling their disputes with guns, “said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “Instead of de-escalating and walking away, this individual apparently resorted to gun violence and now several lives are negatively impacted for years to come. It is so unnecessary.”

The suspect is facing charges of second-degree assault.