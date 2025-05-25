Man arrested for non-fatal stabbing in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Police officers responded to a reported stabbing Sunday morning on the 3600 block of Lyndale Avenue.

EMS transported the victim to North Memorial Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

As police continued to investigate, a man was found near the area and arrested in connection to the stabbing.

He is currently being housed in the Hennepin County jail for 2nd degree assault.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the incident.