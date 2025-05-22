Man arrested for arson after house fire in Inver Grove Heights

Inver Grove Heights police arrested a 35-year-old man for arson Thursday following a house fire.

Authorities were called to a fire at a home near the intersection of Delaney Avenue and 70th Street around 3:24 a.m.

On arrival, they found a fire that was spreading throughout a single-family home. Inver Grove Heights and South Metro fire crews extinguished the fire without injuries, according to authorities.

Police identified a suspect, Nicholas Jeffrey Smith, 35. They booked him into Dakota County Jail for first-degree arson.

Smith is scheduled to make his first court appearance at noon on Friday. He has not yet been formally charged.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal and authorities in Inver Grove Heights are investigating the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has further information regarding the fire, they are encouraged to contact the crime tip line at 651-450-2530.