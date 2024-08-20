Man arrested, charged after allegedly shooting pull tabs winner in northeast Minneapolis

A man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly shot another man to steal his pull tabs winnings last week.

Anthony Clifford Ferrara, 34, was charged with first-degree assault, aggravated robbery and possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to the criminal complaint, it started when Ferrara and another man approached two people playing pull tabs in the Vegas Lounge bar the night of Aug. 13. Ferrara asked the men what tab boxes they had used and if they had won.

The complaint said one of the men told Ferrara and the other man that they didn’t have to tell them anything, which reportedly made Ferrara and his companion upset.

The two men playing tabs would eventually win $1,000 and left the bar in separate vehicles to grab dinner. Ferrara and the man he was with earlier got into the same vehicle and reportedly followed them.

When the victim got out of his car, Ferrara and the other man got out, with Ferrara pointing a gun at the victim while the accomplice demanded he give them the cross-body bag he was wearing.

While attempting to take the bag off, Ferrara reportedly shot the victim multiple times: four times in the left leg, twice in the right leg and twice in the abdomen.

Ferrara and the other man then took off, driving away.

A nearby off-duty EMT heard the gunfire and was able to treat the injured man until emergency responders arrived.

Police were able to identify Ferrara through the bar’s surveillance footage and comparing his tattoos to ones seen in booking photos and Facebook posts.

Police found Ferrara on Friday while he was sleeping in car near Minnehaha and Snelling avenues and placed him under arrest.

The other man who Ferrara was with has been identified by police. It is unknown at this time if he has been arrested.