Man arrested after standoff in Stearns County

A man was arrested after a standoff in Rockville near Grand Lake.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, deputies responded to a residence on County Road 8 in Rockville for a harassment restraining order violation. The complainant also reported hearing the suspect fire multiple rounds in an unknown direction.

When deputies arrived at the suspect’s home, they set up a perimeter around the property, and the Stearns-Benton SWAT team was called in to assist.

However, after both finished searching and clearing the residence and outbuildings, the suspect was not found. A number of firearms were recovered, however, after a search warrant was conducted.

On Tuesday, the suspect was seen driving in Marty in Maine Prairie Township and was stopped.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested without incident, and is being held at the Stearns County Jail pending formal charges.