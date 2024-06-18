Man arrested after setting vehicle on fire with woman inside in St. Cloud

A man is in custody after setting a woman’s vehicle on fire — while she was inside it — according to a news release from St. Cloud Police Department.

James John Arthur Lund, 39, was arrested on pending charges of third-degree arson and fifth-degree drug possession.

Officers were sent to the Walgreens at 2505 West Division Street at 10:11 a.m. Monday for a report of a vehicle on fire.

Investigators believe Lund bought a bottle of rubbing alcohol from the store, went outside, poured it on a vehicle and lit it on fire. Police say a woman was in her vehicle in line at the drive-through pharmacy and didn’t see Lund pour the alcohol on her vehicle.

The woman wasn’t aware of the fire until she saw the flames, after which she got out of her vehicle and extinguished the fire with a bottle of water.

She saw Lund leaving and told arriving officers. He was later arrested near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Highway 23.

The vehicle received moderate damage, police said.

Authorities add the woman and Lund don’t know each other and it appears the vehicle was randomly targeted.