Man arrested after housemate found dead in Mapleton

A man has been taken into custody after his housemate was found dead at their home in Mapleton on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a vehicle off the roadway on Highway 22, south of the Terrace View Golf Course, at 2:11 a.m., according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness said the driver left the vehicle walking on Highway 22, but authorities were unable to find him.

When law enforcement checked the registered car owner’s home in Mapleton, he was dead with signs of trauma, according to police.

Local law enforcement knew another person lived with the man and began a search for him near the car. He approached police during the search and was arrested on related charges.

The name of the victim and the suspect are not available at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Mapleton police and the Minnesota BCA.