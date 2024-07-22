Man arrested after hours-long standoff on I-35 near Faribault

A man was arrested after an hours-long armed standoff on the interstate just south of Faribault Sunday evening, according to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the 41-year-old was stopped on northbound I-35 and got out of his vehicle with a gun. He then walked into the southbound lanes of traffic.

The interstate was shut down and residents were told to shelter in place due to the armed man. He paced around the area with a handgun for several hours, authorities said.

Officers told the man to drop the gun and tried negotiating with him, but the man didn’t listen and fired several rounds. Nobody was injured.

South Metro SWAT and the Minnesota State Patrol Special Response Team used less-lethal means to arrest the man, according to authorities.

Several other law enforcement agencies assisted in the standoff.