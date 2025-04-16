Man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot 2 students in St. Cloud

A man has been arrested in St. Cloud after he reportedly threatened to shoot two students.

St. Cloud police said they were called to the 300th block of 7th Avenue North after two students had reportedly been yelled at by a man outside of Cathedral High School.

The man had allegedly said he would shoot the juveniles and then left, causing the school to shelter in place for a short time.

The man, identified as 58-year-old Brian Duffy, was found nearby and arrested. No weapons were found on Duffy, and police say they do not believe he had the means to carry out his threat.

Police say they are still investigating and ask that anyone who has information on the incident to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.