Man aquitted on murder charge sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegal firearm possession

A man acquitted of second-degree murder will still see prison time after being found guilty of possessing a firearm illegally.

James Edward Hagen, 33, was sentenced to a 60-month (5-year) prison sentence for felony illegal possession of a firearm.

Hagen will need to serve a minimum of two-thirds of his sentence in prison but has the opportunity to serve the remainder of the sentence on maximum supervised release. He will receive credit for 249 days already served.

Hagen was arrested back in July 2024 when police were called to a St. Paul home for reports of a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Jonathon Diaz, who had been shot multiple times outside of a house and died from his injuries.

Witnesses later identified Hagen as the shooter, stating he had shot Diaz and left the area on a bike.

Court documents alleged that Hagen and Diaz had a violent history with one another, with Diaz’s teenage daughter stating her dad had previously shot Hagen in both of his legs in 2023.

Diaz’s estranged wife, who Hagen had been dating, alleged Diaz would drive by the house to see his daughter, which upset Hagen.

The teen told police Hagen had threatened to kill Diaz if he did it again.

On the night of the shooting, the teenager told officers she heard bangs followed by Hagen yelling at the girl’s mother, “I told you I was going to kill him!” before he left the house.

However, according to police reports, the mother told officers she had not seen Hagen at the scene of the shooting.

Hagen was later found not guilty of second-degree murder in Ramsey County Court but was still found guilty of possessing a firearm illegally.