Man and woman from Brooklyn Park amoung five killed in crash near Madison on Friday

Two people from Brooklyn Park are among those killed in a crash outside of Madison, Wis. Friday night.

On Monday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office provided the ages, genders, and where each of the five people killed were from.

A 48-year-old man and woman from Brooklyn Park were killed along with a 55-year-old man from Belleville, Wis., a 55-year-old woman from Crandon, Wis., and a 54-year-old male from Crandon, Wis.

All five people were riding in a Tesla. The sheriff’s office sai they, along with Verona Police, Fire and EMS, responded to a crash at 11:12 p.m. The press release says the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and the Tesla started on fire. The crash happened in Verona, a town about 10 miles southwest of Madison.

All five people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the cause of the crash has not been determined yet.