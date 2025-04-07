Man airlifted to the hospital with severe injuries after ATV crash in Morrison County

A man was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Pierz Township on Saturday, according to a news release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to the crash on the Soo-Line Trail east of 250th Avenue around 8:29 p.m. Saturday evening.

Investigators say that a 59-year-old man was driving an ATV west on the Soo-Line Trail when he lost control and rolled. The ATV landed on top of him.

The man was airlifted to the hospital with severe injuries, according to authorities. He was wearing a helmet.