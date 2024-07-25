Man airlifted to hospital after suffering ‘significant’ burns in Meeker County brush fire

A man was airlifted to the hospital after being significantly burned in a brush fire in Dassel Township Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to the 27500 block of 742nd Avenue around 12:48 p.m. on a report of a man with significant burn injuries.

A 53-year-old man was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. The full extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities say the man was helping family with yard cleanup and tried to burn a brush pile using an accelerant. The fire started and burned a large part of the man’s body.