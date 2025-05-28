Man acquitted of charges after being accused of choking, throwing his daughter

A man who was accused of domestic assault by strangulation, as well as malicious punishment of a child, was found not guilty in court Tuesday.

Court documents show Christopher Michael Thole, 41, was acquitted of both charges by a jury.

Back on February 23, Burnsville police said they were called to a residence by a 13-year-old child who said she had barricaded herself in her room after her father, Thole, reportedly strangled her and threw her to the ground.

Police were able to talk with Thole, but said he refused to leave the house, nor would he allow his children to go outside.

According to court documents, Thole would make numerous “nonsensical” statements and appeared to talk in a slurred voice. He had also accused his daughter of “being a spy,” according to court records.

Following an hours-long standoff, Thole exited the house and was taken into custody.