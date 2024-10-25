Man acquitted after court determines message leading to charges was misinterpreted

A man charged with two threats of violence has been acquitted after texts believed to be threats were determined to be a misunderstanding.

Andrew Thomas Grzywinski, 37, of St. Paul was accused of threatening mayor Melvin Carter as well as the Maplewood Mall.

The alleged threat happened on December 27, 2022, when Grywinski’s ex-girlfriend received a text from him showing a hotel room Grzywinski was in with a firearm in the background of the photo on the window ledge. The message also read “Maplewood mall is my idea and Mayor of St. Paul is end goal.”

His ex took this message as a threat, according to court documents, and was concerned since he had reportedly been acting erratically in recent days. She contacted Woodbury police, leading to Gryzwinski’s arrest.

However, as the investigation continued, it was determined that the text was a misunderstanding.

According to the acquittal document, Gryzwinski had sent the message because he wanted to impress her and intended to brag about his upcoming plans for his company and political aspirations.

The document states Gryzwinski had actually been planning to purchase the Maplewood Mall in an upcoming auction and to run for office as the mayor of St. Paul and didn’t think the message would be interpreted as a threat.

It was also determined that Gryzwinski had gone to the Sheraton Hotel in Woodbury to get some work done because workers were currently at his house. He also brought his gun with him, as seen in the background of the photo, because he didn’t want to leave it while unattended workers were at his house.

The erratic behavior was due to a change of medication he had been prescribed by his doctor, which the court document states gave him insomnia, leading to him being irritable and causing others to tell him he was acting erratically.

After verifying his story with other people who knew of his plans to purchase the mall and run for mayor, the court found Gryzwinski not guilty, and he was acquitted of all charges.