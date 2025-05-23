Man accused of shooting and killing a woman he believed was robbing him enters guilty plea

A man in his 20s who allegedly fired shots at a vehicle full of people he thought were stealing from him, killing one, entered a guilty plea this week.

Luke Cain, 29, was initially charged with second-degree intentional murder, which he pleaded guilty to on Thursday, according to court documents. Details on his guilty plea have not been made public at this time.

As previously reported, Minneapolis police received a 911 call on December 6 for a report of a woman who had been shot in the back of the head.

The woman was found in a vehicle on the 4500 block of Hiawatha Avenue around 3:54 a.m.; she was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police later connected the incident with a report of gunshots being reported minutes earlier in the 6200 block of Fifth Avenue South in Richfield.

There, police spoke with Cain, who said he had called 911 after he reportedly saw several people stealing items from his van.

Cain said he confronted the group and they took off, but did not mention having fired a gun.

As police continued to investigate, however, Cain admitted to police that he had fired a weapon twice at the group as they were driving away, court documents say.

Cain said the group was not armed, to his knowledge, and had not threatened him in any way, according to court records.

His next court date has been set for Aug. 7.