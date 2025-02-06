Man accused of sexual misconduct against children in Minnesota arrested in Nevada

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect behind a sexual misconduct investigation dating back to the summer of 2024 has been arrested in Nevada.

24-year-old Thomas Humiston has been accused of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a person under 13.

Humiston was arrested in Douglas County, Nevada, on Jan. 30 where he remains in custody. He is currently waiting for extradition back to Beltrami County.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Humiston has been at the center of an investigation since the summer of 2024, when they received an abuse report which alleged Humiston had committed sexual misconduct on two victims: a ten-year-old and an 8-year-old.

The sheriff’s office says Humiston’s alleged sexual misconduct had spanned two years in Beltrami County and then continued to occur in the Hung A Lel Ti Native American Community in Alpine County, California.

BCSO said their investigators coordinated with both the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI during their investigation, later establishing probable cause that Humiston had committed sex crimes in Minnesota.

A nationwide arrest warrant was issued on January 28, resulting in his arrest two days later.

Humiston remains in custody and is awaiting extradition back to Beltrami County, an investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct in California is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information regarding Thomas Humiston or any other possible victims, BCSO asks that you contact Investigator Hayft at 218-333-4233. Citizens can remain anonymous if they choose.