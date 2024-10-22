Man accused of recording inside a women’s locker room sentenced to almost 4 months

A man who reportedly recorded video of women inside a hospital locker room was sentenced to jail time and probation Monday.

Corey Ray Johns, 35, was sentenced to 364 days in jail after being found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of interference with privacy. He will serve 120 days, about four months, in the Douglas County Jail and have the remaining 244 days stayed for two years of probation.

He will also need to pay $887.40 in fees.

Johns was arrested in May 2023 after being accused of recording female employees changing inside a hospital locker room.

An employee noticed a phone propped up next to a shoe which had been recording herself and two other employees as they changed.

After contacting the hospital’s security, it was determined the phone belonged to Johns, who reportedly confronted two of the women, demanding his phone back before police had arrived.

“I don’t know how to put it; I’m just a sad human being,” Jones reportedly told an officer. He also admitted to recording locker rooms before, including the co-ed one, according to charging documents.