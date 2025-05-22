Man accused of murder and hiding body in a garbage can pleads guilty, sentenced over 15 years

A man believed to have killed a man and then stuffed his body in a garbage can has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to serve over 15 years in prison.

Migual Arazia Ugale, 32, was sentenced to 186 months (15.5 years) in prison. He will receive credit for 424 days served; the sentence will be carried out in federal prison.

Ugale pleaded guilty on April 28 to second-degree unintentional murder; he had initially been charged with intentional first-degree murder in addition to the other charge.

He is also serving a 146-month federal sentence conspiring to distribute meth, both sentences will be served at the same time as his state sentence.

As previously reported, real estate agent Josh Fredrickson was preparing a home on the 700 block of 30th Avenue North for an open house when he and the homeowner discovered a bulky trash bin.

Inside, they would discover the body of 51-year-old Reid Christopher Johnson, wrapped in a blue tarp, shot multiple times.

“I went and pulled back the tarp and I see a foot, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, Bill, there’s a dead body in here.’ He’s like, ‘Josh, quit joking,’” Fredrickson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.