Man accused of livestreaming sexual assault found guilty

An Apple Valley man accused of forcing a woman to perform sexual acts while livestreaming his assault has been found guilty.

Joseph Javonte Washington was found guilty on five counts Wednesday in connection to a 2020 incident in St. Paul. Charged included three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and second-degree assault

As previously reported, a woman had arrived at her Lakeville home in late 2020 to find Washington, who she knew, inside her house. He later began using the woman’s phone and, when she asked for it back, punched her in the face.

Washington then took the woman to the bathroom, where he forced her to perform sexual acts, livestreaming his actions on the woman’s phone.

Washington then forced the victim into a vehicle and forced her to start driving at knifepoint, telling her to drive through stop signs and threatening to stab her if she crashed.

The car did eventually crash in St. Paul, with Washington running away from the vehicle.

Police later found Washington in a dumpster, where he reportedly climbed out and ran toward police.

Officers deployed tasers and a K-9 in an effort to stop him. Another then shot at Washington, striking him twice, before he was apprehended.

A sentencing date for Washington has not been set yet.