Man accused of domestic assault hospitalized after being stabbed in Minneapolis

A man is recovering and expected to be taken into custody after police say he was stabbed Saturday afternoon.

According to Minneapolis Police, the incident occured at the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and 17th Avenue South around 3:41 p.m.

There was a man who had gotten into a physical altercation with a female, and when a group of men approached him, he began another physical altercation.

During this, the man was reportedly stabbed — the group of men then left the area before police arrived.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, as was the woman, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was arrested for domestic assault and will be booked into the Hennepin County Jail once he recovers from his non-life-threatening injury.