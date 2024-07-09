Man accused of cutting woman’s neck has attempted murder charge dismissed

A man accused of a violent domestic assault and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and a manhunt in Princeton has had one of his criminal charges dismissed.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Anthony Dale Robinson had a charge of second-degree murder dismissed on Wednesday. In a letter to the judge Mark J. Herzing of Mille Lacs County District Court, Assistant County Attorney Timothy Kilgriff wrote that the charge lacked sufficient basis to be proven at trial beyond a reasonable doubt.

However, prosecutors will also be amending the criminal complaint to include a count of first-degree witness tampering.

While the attempted murder charge has been dismissed, Robinson is still facing a number of felony charges, including second-degree assault, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and threats of violence. He also faces two misdemeanors.

The charges stem from an incident in February 2024, when Robinson allegedly cut a woman’s throat before leading police on a manhunt in Princeton.

Court documents say the cut to the woman’s throat was so severe it required seven stitches.

Robinson was later arrested after leading a manhunt across Princeton after he fled from police in his vehicle before abandoning it and fleeing on foot. He was later found found hiding in a backyard in Princeton behind a shed.

A K9 was used to apprehend Robinson, and he reportedly continued to resist after being handcuffed.