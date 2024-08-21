Man accused of crashing into multiple vehicles, stealing car while drunk

A man is facing a number of charges after reportedly crashing into multiple vehicles and stealing another before crashing into more vehicles, all while drunk.

St. Cloud police responded to a report of a car hitting a stop sign at the intersection of 8th Avenue North and 6th Street North on Monday evening.

The driver of the car, identified as 35-year-old John Dragich of St. Cloud, had reportedly been involved in two additional crashes before being involved in a third.

On this third crash, police said Dragich appeared to have intentionally rear-ended a van. When the van’s driver got out of the car, Dragich allegedly got into the van and drove away with it.

Dragich reportedly dragged the van’s 48-year-old driver, who had attempted to stop Dragich, a short distance, resulting in minor injuries for the van’s driver.

Dragich, in the van, was then involved in three additional crashes, the final of which was in the 1200 block of 29th Avenue North. After this final crash, Dragich reportedly fled on foot but was located and arrested nearby.

In total, five vehicles were struck during the incident, with only minor injuries being reported.

Dragich was placed in the Stearns County Jail, where he is being held on charges of carjacking, theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, careless driving, hit and run and driving under the influence.