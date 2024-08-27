Man accused of causing Minneapolis crash that left 5 dead expected in court Tuesday

The man accused of causing a crash that left five women dead last summer is scheduled to be in Hennepin County court on Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors have charged 28-year-old Derrick Thompson, the son of former state Rep. John Thompson, with 10 counts of vehicular homicide. Thompson also faces federal charges for the loaded gun and drugs police say they found inside his car.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, court documents allege Thompson was going 95 miles an hour on I-35W in Minneapolis last June before exiting onto Lake Street and running a red light, where he slammed into a vehicle and killed all five people inside. They were later identified as 17-year-old Sabiriin Ali, 20-year-old Sahra Gesaade, 20-year-old Salma Abdikadir, 19-year-old Sagal Hersi, and 19-year-old Siham Adam

A pre-trial hearing for his role in the crash is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

