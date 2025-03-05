Man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting 12-year-old ordered to give buccal swab after recent hearing

A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in October has been ordered to give a buccal swab pending a court appearance on Tuesday.

Danylo Boldon, 24, faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested by Minneapolis police on Feb. 4 and remains in custody. Bail was set at $300,000 with conditions or $500,000 without conditions.

Boldon was initially charged on Jan. 30.

According to court documents, Minneapolis police responded to a report of a missing 12-year-old on Oct. 8, but didn’t find her.

Later that night, police responded to a report of someone ringing a doorbell at a separate residence and found the girl.

The girl told officers that she had been kidnapped and raped by a stranger. She added that the suspect grabbed her, put her into a small black car, drove around and finally let her go near a Burger King on Hiawatha Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where staff performed a sexual assault exam and took photos of her injuries. She also told authorities details of the assault.

Court documents state the girl was interviewed at CornerHouse, where she said the suspect had a hand tattoo that was either a rose or spiderweb.

DNA on the victim’s body came up as a match for a Wisconsin offender, identified as Boldon. His last known address was listed as being in Minneapolis, but police believe he is currently homeless.

Boldon has had prior contact with Minnesota law enforcement, where his tattoos were photographed — he has a rose tattoo on his hand.