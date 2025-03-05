Mall of America to host Panda Fest’s Twin Cities debut this summer

The Mall of America (MOA) announced Tuesday they will be hosting the Twin Cities debut of Panda Fest, one of the largest traveling outdoor Asian food festivals in the U.S., between July 11 and 13.

MOA said the event, which will be hosted at the mall’s north parking lot, will feature over 100 Asian food vendors, Asian market vendors, live cultural performances and a giant, 15-foot inflatable panda. The festival will tour 12 major cities where organizers expect large turnouts as well.

Festival tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 12 and attendees are encouraged to purchase them early due to high demand in other cities, MOA said. Tickets will only be available online.

General admission tickets for the festival will cost $10 until March 30 and will cost $14 after that, MOA said. VIP tickets will be $35 and include exclusive perks, including a Panda Fest bag.

MOA said children under 6 years old will not require a ticket to enter.

Jill Renslow, MOA’s chief business development and marketing officer, said that the Panda Fest is the perfect type of event for the mall to host.

“This festival not only highlights the incredible flavors of Asian cuisine but also celebrates the beauty and diversity of Asian culture — something that we anticipate will resonate with the Twin Cities community,” Renslow said.

MOA said vendors local to the Twin Cities area are still able to apply for a spot at the festival.

The founder of Panda Fest also created Dragon Fest, which debuted in New York City in 2023 with over 200,000 attendees, according to MOA.