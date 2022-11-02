Mall of America, Hy-Vee join other retailers in closing for Thanksgiving

Shoppers will have two fewer places to visit this year on Thanksgiving, but more workers will get to stay home for the holiday.

The Mall of America won’t be open this year during the holiday but open back up for Black Friday with scratch-offs and holiday gift card giveaways.

Meanwhile, grocery chain Hy-Vee will close more than 285 locations for the holiday for the first time, including all Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations and Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits locations.

Customers will still be able to pay at the pump for gas at all Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh locations on Thanksgiving.

Additionally, Mall of America officials say decorating for the holiday season will take place this month; nearly 5,000 strands of lights throughout the mall will be lit on Nov. 11, and Santa will arrive on Nov. 19. Two separate 44-foot-tall trees will stand in the Huntington Bank rotunda, and ornaments weighing over 200 pounds will be hung in court spaces.

Other retailers who will close stores on Thanksgiving this year include the following:

Know of another store that’s closing for the holiday? Let us know here.