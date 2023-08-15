Madonna sets new date for St. Paul show

After a health issue postponed her tour earlier this summer, Madonna has set a new date for her St. Paul show.

The pop superstar was initially set to play at Xcel Energy Center on July 30 but delayed her Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.”

The rescheduled date for her show in St. Paul is Feb. 13, 2024.

Officials say tickets for the previously scheduled show will be honored on the new date or ticket holders can get refunds through Sept. 14. Tickets are still available and on sale online.

Madonna’s tour is now set to kick off in London in October and feature several international shows before starting the North American leg on Dec. 13 in Brooklyn.