Madeline Kingsbury’s memorial service scheduled for Sunday

The service will be held at Winona State University's McGowan Gym.

The memorial service for Madeline Kingsbury, a Winona woman who went missing in March of this year and whose body was found earlier this month, will be held this weekend.

The service is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. at Winona State University’s McCown Gym in Winona.

It will be open to the public, and a livestream will be provided for those who are unable to attend in person.

The father of Kingsbury’s children, Adam Fravel, has been charged with her murder and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, his bail has been set at $2 million, but $1 million with conditions.

